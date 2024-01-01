Mauritian rupees to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert MUR to AOA at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Kz19.85 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
MUR to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 MUR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.035920.8941
Low19.502119.5021
Average19.812720.0456
Change-0.49%0.32%
1 MUR to AOA stats

The performance of MUR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.0359 and a 30 day low of 19.5021. This means the 30 day average was 19.8127. The change for MUR to AOA was -0.49.

The performance of MUR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.8941 and a 90 day low of 19.5021. This means the 90 day average was 20.0456. The change for MUR to AOA was 0.32.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.861
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8090.9110.87555.049

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR19.85320 AOA
5 MUR99.26600 AOA
10 MUR198.53200 AOA
20 MUR397.06400 AOA
50 MUR992.66000 AOA
100 MUR1,985.32000 AOA
250 MUR4,963.30000 AOA
500 MUR9,926.60000 AOA
1000 MUR19,853.20000 AOA
2000 MUR39,706.40000 AOA
5000 MUR99,266.00000 AOA
10000 MUR198,532.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05037 MUR
5 AOA0.25185 MUR
10 AOA0.50370 MUR
20 AOA1.00739 MUR
50 AOA2.51849 MUR
100 AOA5.03697 MUR
250 AOA12.59243 MUR
500 AOA25.18485 MUR
1000 AOA50.36970 MUR
2000 AOA100.73940 MUR
5000 AOA251.84850 MUR
10000 AOA503.69700 MUR