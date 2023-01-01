1 Angolan kwanza to Mauritian rupees

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0.05 mur

1.00000 AOA = 0.05322 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11 UTC
AOA to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MUR
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05322 MUR
5 AOA0.26611 MUR
10 AOA0.53222 MUR
20 AOA1.06444 MUR
50 AOA2.66110 MUR
100 AOA5.32220 MUR
250 AOA13.30550 MUR
500 AOA26.61100 MUR
1000 AOA53.22200 MUR
2000 AOA106.44400 MUR
5000 AOA266.11000 MUR
10000 AOA532.22000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR18.78920 AOA
5 MUR93.94600 AOA
10 MUR187.89200 AOA
20 MUR375.78400 AOA
50 MUR939.46000 AOA
100 MUR1878.92000 AOA
250 MUR4697.30000 AOA
500 MUR9394.60000 AOA
1000 MUR18789.20000 AOA
2000 MUR37578.40000 AOA
5000 MUR93946.00000 AOA
10000 MUR187892.00000 AOA