500 Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
26.62 mur

1.00000 AOA = 0.05324 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13 UTC
AOA to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05324 MUR
5 AOA0.26621 MUR
10 AOA0.53242 MUR
20 AOA1.06485 MUR
50 AOA2.66212 MUR
100 AOA5.32423 MUR
250 AOA13.31058 MUR
500 AOA26.62115 MUR
1000 AOA53.24230 MUR
2000 AOA106.48460 MUR
5000 AOA266.21150 MUR
10000 AOA532.42300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR18.78200 AOA
5 MUR93.91000 AOA
10 MUR187.82000 AOA
20 MUR375.64000 AOA
50 MUR939.10000 AOA
100 MUR1878.20000 AOA
250 MUR4695.50000 AOA
500 MUR9391.00000 AOA
1000 MUR18782.00000 AOA
2000 MUR37564.00000 AOA
5000 MUR93910.00000 AOA
10000 MUR187820.00000 AOA