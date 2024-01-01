Mauritian rupees to Tanzanian shillings today
Convert MUR to TZS at the real exchange rate
MUR to TZS conversion chart
1 MUR = 58.30890 TZS
0
|1 MUR to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|58.7341
|58.7341
|Low
|57.5272
|53.9556
|Average
|58.3171
|56.6632
|Change
|1.36%
|6.19%
|View full history
1 MUR to TZS stats
The performance of MUR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.7341 and a 30 day low of 57.5272. This means the 30 day average was 58.3171. The change for MUR to TZS was 1.36.
The performance of MUR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.7341 and a 90 day low of 53.9556. This means the 90 day average was 56.6632. The change for MUR to TZS was 6.19.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 MUR
|58.30890 TZS
|5 MUR
|291.54450 TZS
|10 MUR
|583.08900 TZS
|20 MUR
|1,166.17800 TZS
|50 MUR
|2,915.44500 TZS
|100 MUR
|5,830.89000 TZS
|250 MUR
|14,577.22500 TZS
|500 MUR
|29,154.45000 TZS
|1000 MUR
|58,308.90000 TZS
|2000 MUR
|116,617.80000 TZS
|5000 MUR
|291,544.50000 TZS
|10000 MUR
|583,089.00000 TZS