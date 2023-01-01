50 Tanzanian shillings to Mauritian rupees

Convert TZS to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.88 mur

1.00000 TZS = 0.01757 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 TZS0.01757 MUR
5 TZS0.08787 MUR
10 TZS0.17575 MUR
20 TZS0.35149 MUR
50 TZS0.87873 MUR
100 TZS1.75746 MUR
250 TZS4.39365 MUR
500 TZS8.78730 MUR
1000 TZS17.57460 MUR
2000 TZS35.14920 MUR
5000 TZS87.87300 MUR
10000 TZS175.74600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MUR56.90050 TZS
5 MUR284.50250 TZS
10 MUR569.00500 TZS
20 MUR1138.01000 TZS
50 MUR2845.02500 TZS
100 MUR5690.05000 TZS
250 MUR14225.12500 TZS
500 MUR28450.25000 TZS
1000 MUR56900.50000 TZS
2000 MUR113801.00000 TZS
5000 MUR284502.50000 TZS
10000 MUR569005.00000 TZS