Mauritian rupees to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MUR to TZS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = tzs57.19 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 MUR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.134459.5657
Low56.251456.2514
Average57.897558.5802
Change-3.29%-2.35%
1 MUR to TZS stats

The performance of MUR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.1344 and a 30 day low of 56.2514. This means the 30 day average was 57.8975. The change for MUR to TZS was -3.29.

The performance of MUR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 59.5657 and a 90 day low of 56.2514. This means the 90 day average was 58.5802. The change for MUR to TZS was -2.35.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MUR57.18950 TZS
5 MUR285.94750 TZS
10 MUR571.89500 TZS
20 MUR1,143.79000 TZS
50 MUR2,859.47500 TZS
100 MUR5,718.95000 TZS
250 MUR14,297.37500 TZS
500 MUR28,594.75000 TZS
1000 MUR57,189.50000 TZS
2000 MUR114,379.00000 TZS
5000 MUR285,947.50000 TZS
10000 MUR571,895.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 TZS0.01749 MUR
5 TZS0.08743 MUR
10 TZS0.17486 MUR
20 TZS0.34971 MUR
50 TZS0.87429 MUR
100 TZS1.74857 MUR
250 TZS4.37143 MUR
500 TZS8.74285 MUR
1000 TZS17.48570 MUR
2000 TZS34.97140 MUR
5000 TZS87.42850 MUR
10000 TZS174.85700 MUR