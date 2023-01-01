1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Mauritian rupees

Convert TZS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
17.63 mur

1.00000 TZS = 0.01763 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
TZS to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 TZS0.01763 MUR
5 TZS0.08816 MUR
10 TZS0.17631 MUR
20 TZS0.35262 MUR
50 TZS0.88155 MUR
100 TZS1.76311 MUR
250 TZS4.40777 MUR
500 TZS8.81555 MUR
1000 TZS17.63110 MUR
2000 TZS35.26220 MUR
5000 TZS88.15550 MUR
10000 TZS176.31100 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MUR56.71790 TZS
5 MUR283.58950 TZS
10 MUR567.17900 TZS
20 MUR1134.35800 TZS
50 MUR2835.89500 TZS
100 MUR5671.79000 TZS
250 MUR14179.47500 TZS
500 MUR28358.95000 TZS
1000 MUR56717.90000 TZS
2000 MUR113435.80000 TZS
5000 MUR283589.50000 TZS
10000 MUR567179.00000 TZS