20 Mauritian rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MUR to TZS at the real exchange rate

20 mur
1126.82 tzs

1.00000 MUR = 56.34120 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.046487.08041.434671.660430.9646518.9359
1GBP1.1533411.20685100.4331.654651.915031.1125721.8394
1USD0.955650.828603183.2191.371051.58680.921818.0962
1INR0.01148360.00995690.012016510.01647520.01906770.01107680.217453

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MUR56.34120 TZS
5 MUR281.70600 TZS
10 MUR563.41200 TZS
20 MUR1126.82400 TZS
50 MUR2817.06000 TZS
100 MUR5634.12000 TZS
250 MUR14085.30000 TZS
500 MUR28170.60000 TZS
1000 MUR56341.20000 TZS
2000 MUR112682.40000 TZS
5000 MUR281706.00000 TZS
10000 MUR563412.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 TZS0.01775 MUR
5 TZS0.08875 MUR
10 TZS0.17749 MUR
20 TZS0.35498 MUR
50 TZS0.88745 MUR
100 TZS1.77490 MUR
250 TZS4.43725 MUR
500 TZS8.87450 MUR
1000 TZS17.74900 MUR
2000 TZS35.49800 MUR
5000 TZS88.74500 MUR
10000 TZS177.49000 MUR