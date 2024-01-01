Mauritian rupees to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert MUR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
49.06 top

₨1.000 MUR = T$0.04906 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
MUR to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TOP
1 MUR to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05100.0512
Low0.04910.0471
Average0.05040.0497
Change-2.93%-0.36%
1 MUR to TOP stats

The performance of MUR to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0510 and a 30 day low of 0.0491. This means the 30 day average was 0.0504. The change for MUR to TOP was -2.93.

The performance of MUR to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0512 and a 90 day low of 0.0471. This means the 90 day average was 0.0497. The change for MUR to TOP was -0.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MUR0.04906 TOP
5 MUR0.24531 TOP
10 MUR0.49062 TOP
20 MUR0.98123 TOP
50 MUR2.45308 TOP
100 MUR4.90616 TOP
250 MUR12.26540 TOP
500 MUR24.53080 TOP
1000 MUR49.06160 TOP
2000 MUR98.12320 TOP
5000 MUR245.30800 TOP
10000 MUR490.61600 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Mauritian Rupee
1 TOP20.38260 MUR
5 TOP101.91300 MUR
10 TOP203.82600 MUR
20 TOP407.65200 MUR
50 TOP1,019.13000 MUR
100 TOP2,038.26000 MUR
250 TOP5,095.65000 MUR
500 TOP10,191.30000 MUR
1000 TOP20,382.60000 MUR
2000 TOP40,765.20000 MUR
5000 TOP101,913.00000 MUR
10000 TOP203,826.00000 MUR