Mauritian rupees to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert MUR to TOP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = T$0.05116 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
MUR to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 MUR to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05150.0515
Low0.04950.0491
Average0.05040.0503
Change0.62%1.46%
1 MUR to TOP stats

The performance of MUR to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0515 and a 30 day low of 0.0495. This means the 30 day average was 0.0504. The change for MUR to TOP was 0.62.

The performance of MUR to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0515 and a 90 day low of 0.0491. This means the 90 day average was 0.0503. The change for MUR to TOP was 1.46.

1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9221.7671.699106.844
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1111.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8070.910.87555.037

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MUR0.05116 TOP
5 MUR0.25579 TOP
10 MUR0.51158 TOP
20 MUR1.02315 TOP
50 MUR2.55788 TOP
100 MUR5.11575 TOP
250 MUR12.78938 TOP
500 MUR25.57875 TOP
1000 MUR51.15750 TOP
2000 MUR102.31500 TOP
5000 MUR255.78750 TOP
10000 MUR511.57500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Mauritian Rupee
1 TOP19.54750 MUR
5 TOP97.73750 MUR
10 TOP195.47500 MUR
20 TOP390.95000 MUR
50 TOP977.37500 MUR
100 TOP1,954.75000 MUR
250 TOP4,886.87500 MUR
500 TOP9,773.75000 MUR
1000 TOP19,547.50000 MUR
2000 TOP39,095.00000 MUR
5000 TOP97,737.50000 MUR
10000 TOP195,475.00000 MUR