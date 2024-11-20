Hong Kong dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert HKD to TOP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = T$0.3038 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
HKD to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TOP
1 HKD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30540.3054
Low0.29670.2933
Average0.30080.2987
Change0.28%0.75%
1 HKD to TOP stats

The performance of HKD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3054 and a 30 day low of 0.2967. This means the 30 day average was 0.3008. The change for HKD to TOP was 0.28.

The performance of HKD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3054 and a 90 day low of 0.2933. This means the 90 day average was 0.2987. The change for HKD to TOP was 0.75.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.3411.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.651
1 GBP1.2699.19111.7011.9471.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.949

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
100 HKD30.37530 TOP
200 HKD60.75060 TOP
300 HKD91.12590 TOP
500 HKD151.87650 TOP
1000 HKD303.75300 TOP
2000 HKD607.50600 TOP
2500 HKD759.38250 TOP
3000 HKD911.25900 TOP
4000 HKD1,215.01200 TOP
5000 HKD1,518.76500 TOP
10000 HKD3,037.53000 TOP
20000 HKD6,075.06000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TOP3.29215 HKD
5 TOP16.46075 HKD
10 TOP32.92150 HKD
20 TOP65.84300 HKD
50 TOP164.60750 HKD
100 TOP329.21500 HKD
250 TOP823.03750 HKD
500 TOP1,646.07500 HKD
1000 TOP3,292.15000 HKD
2000 TOP6,584.30000 HKD
5000 TOP16,460.75000 HKD
10000 TOP32,921.50000 HKD