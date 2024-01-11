홍콩 달러 → 통가 팡가

실제 환율로 HKD → TOP 변환

1,000 hkd
300.16 top

1.00000 HKD = 0.30016 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8600951.0979591.12971.466811.633730.93304518.6289
1 GBP1.1626611.2766105.9581.705471.899561.0848221.6601
1 USD0.910750.783331182.99991.335951.487980.8497516.967
1 INR0.01097340.009437730.012048210.01609580.01792750.0102380.204422

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 통가 팡가 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TOP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → TOP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 통가 팡가
100 HKD30.01610 TOP
200 HKD60.03220 TOP
300 HKD90.04830 TOP
500 HKD150.08050 TOP
1000 HKD300.16100 TOP
2000 HKD600.32200 TOP
2500 HKD750.40250 TOP
3000 HKD900.48300 TOP
4000 HKD1200.64400 TOP
5000 HKD1500.80500 TOP
10000 HKD3001.61000 TOP
20000 HKD6003.22000 TOP
환율 통가 팡가 / 홍콩 달러
1 TOP3.33154 HKD
5 TOP16.65770 HKD
10 TOP33.31540 HKD
20 TOP66.63080 HKD
50 TOP166.57700 HKD
100 TOP333.15400 HKD
250 TOP832.88500 HKD
500 TOP1665.77000 HKD
1000 TOP3331.54000 HKD
2000 TOP6663.08000 HKD
5000 TOP16657.70000 HKD
10000 TOP33315.40000 HKD