뉴질랜드 달러 → 통가 팡가

실제 환율로 NZD → TOP 변환

1,000 nzd
1,446.37 top

1.00000 NZD = 1.44637 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 통가 팡가 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TOP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → TOP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 통가 팡가
1 NZD1.44637 TOP
5 NZD7.23185 TOP
10 NZD14.46370 TOP
20 NZD28.92740 TOP
50 NZD72.31850 TOP
100 NZD144.63700 TOP
250 NZD361.59250 TOP
500 NZD723.18500 TOP
1000 NZD1446.37000 TOP
2000 NZD2892.74000 TOP
5000 NZD7231.85000 TOP
10000 NZD14463.70000 TOP
환율 통가 팡가 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 TOP0.69138 NZD
5 TOP3.45692 NZD
10 TOP6.91384 NZD
20 TOP13.82768 NZD
50 TOP34.56920 NZD
100 TOP69.13840 NZD
250 TOP172.84600 NZD
500 TOP345.69200 NZD
1000 TOP691.38400 NZD
2000 TOP1382.76800 NZD
5000 TOP3456.92000 NZD
10000 TOP6913.84000 NZD