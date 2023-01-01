10 Tongan paʻangas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert TOP to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 top
32.84 hkd

1.00000 TOP = 3.28412 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TOP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051587.54261.445021.66140.963218.9235
1GBP1.155411.21495101.1511.669651.919661.1128821.8651
1USD0.9510.823079183.2551.374251.580030.91617.9967
1INR0.0114230.009886240.012011310.01650650.01897820.01100230.216164

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TOP3.28412 HKD
5 TOP16.42060 HKD
10 TOP32.84120 HKD
20 TOP65.68240 HKD
50 TOP164.20600 HKD
100 TOP328.41200 HKD
250 TOP821.03000 HKD
500 TOP1642.06000 HKD
1000 TOP3284.12000 HKD
2000 TOP6568.24000 HKD
5000 TOP16420.60000 HKD
10000 TOP32841.20000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
100 HKD30.44960 TOP
200 HKD60.89920 TOP
300 HKD91.34880 TOP
500 HKD152.24800 TOP
1000 HKD304.49600 TOP
2000 HKD608.99200 TOP
2500 HKD761.24000 TOP
3000 HKD913.48800 TOP
4000 HKD1217.98400 TOP
5000 HKD1522.48000 TOP
10000 HKD3044.96000 TOP
20000 HKD6089.92000 TOP