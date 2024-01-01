Mauritian rupees to Nepalese rupees today

Convert MUR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,882.39 npr

₨1.000 MUR = ₨2.882 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 MUR to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.91422.9142
Low2.86712.7183
Average2.89782.8474
Change0.53%2.39%
View full history

1 MUR to NPR stats

The performance of MUR to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9142 and a 30 day low of 2.8671. This means the 30 day average was 2.8978. The change for MUR to NPR was 0.53.

The performance of MUR to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9142 and a 90 day low of 2.7183. This means the 90 day average was 2.8474. The change for MUR to NPR was 2.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9831.3551.30983.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5691.7761.715110.033
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.684
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.337

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 MUR2.88239 NPR
5 MUR14.41195 NPR
10 MUR28.82390 NPR
20 MUR57.64780 NPR
50 MUR144.11950 NPR
100 MUR288.23900 NPR
250 MUR720.59750 NPR
500 MUR1,441.19500 NPR
1000 MUR2,882.39000 NPR
2000 MUR5,764.78000 NPR
5000 MUR14,411.95000 NPR
10000 MUR28,823.90000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 NPR0.34694 MUR
5 NPR1.73468 MUR
10 NPR3.46935 MUR
20 NPR6.93870 MUR
50 NPR17.34675 MUR
100 NPR34.69350 MUR
250 NPR86.73375 MUR
500 NPR173.46750 MUR
1000 NPR346.93500 MUR
2000 NPR693.87000 MUR
5000 NPR1,734.67500 MUR
10000 NPR3,469.35000 MUR