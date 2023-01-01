20 Mauritian rupees to Nepalese rupees

Convert MUR to NPR at the real exchange rate

20 mur
60.30 npr

1.00000 MUR = 3.01516 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 MUR3.01516 NPR
5 MUR15.07580 NPR
10 MUR30.15160 NPR
20 MUR60.30320 NPR
50 MUR150.75800 NPR
100 MUR301.51600 NPR
250 MUR753.79000 NPR
500 MUR1507.58000 NPR
1000 MUR3015.16000 NPR
2000 MUR6030.32000 NPR
5000 MUR15075.80000 NPR
10000 MUR30151.60000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 NPR0.33166 MUR
5 NPR1.65829 MUR
10 NPR3.31658 MUR
20 NPR6.63316 MUR
50 NPR16.58290 MUR
100 NPR33.16580 MUR
250 NPR82.91450 MUR
500 NPR165.82900 MUR
1000 NPR331.65800 MUR
2000 NPR663.31600 MUR
5000 NPR1658.29000 MUR
10000 NPR3316.58000 MUR