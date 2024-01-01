Mauritian rupees to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MUR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,378.72 bdt

1.000 MUR = 2.379 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.37872 BDT
5 MUR11.89360 BDT
10 MUR23.78720 BDT
20 MUR47.57440 BDT
50 MUR118.93600 BDT
100 MUR237.87200 BDT
250 MUR594.68000 BDT
500 MUR1,189.36000 BDT
1000 MUR2,378.72000 BDT
2000 MUR4,757.44000 BDT
5000 MUR11,893.60000 BDT
10000 MUR23,787.20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.42040 MUR
5 BDT2.10198 MUR
10 BDT4.20395 MUR
20 BDT8.40790 MUR
50 BDT21.01975 MUR
100 BDT42.03950 MUR
250 BDT105.09875 MUR
500 BDT210.19750 MUR
1000 BDT420.39500 MUR
2000 BDT840.79000 MUR
5000 BDT2,101.97500 MUR
10000 BDT4,203.95000 MUR