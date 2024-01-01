100 Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

Convert BDT to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
39.56 mur

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨0.3956 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41840.4184
Low0.39480.3911
Average0.40120.4015
Change-5.45%-2.28%
View full history

1 BDT to MUR stats

The performance of BDT to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4184 and a 30 day low of 0.3948. This means the 30 day average was 0.4012. The change for BDT to MUR was -5.45.

The performance of BDT to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4184 and a 90 day low of 0.3911. This means the 90 day average was 0.4015. The change for BDT to MUR was -2.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2640.78483.951.3747.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5180.85691.6521.57.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.620.51555.1510.9024.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.39564 MUR
5 BDT1.97819 MUR
10 BDT3.95638 MUR
20 BDT7.91276 MUR
50 BDT19.78190 MUR
100 BDT39.56380 MUR
250 BDT98.90950 MUR
500 BDT197.81900 MUR
1000 BDT395.63800 MUR
2000 BDT791.27600 MUR
5000 BDT1,978.19000 MUR
10000 BDT3,956.38000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.52757 BDT
5 MUR12.63785 BDT
10 MUR25.27570 BDT
20 MUR50.55140 BDT
50 MUR126.37850 BDT
100 MUR252.75700 BDT
250 MUR631.89250 BDT
500 MUR1,263.78500 BDT
1000 MUR2,527.57000 BDT
2000 MUR5,055.14000 BDT
5000 MUR12,637.85000 BDT
10000 MUR25,275.70000 BDT