1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MUR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,494.34 bdt

1.00000 MUR = 2.49434 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.49434 BDT
5 MUR12.47170 BDT
10 MUR24.94340 BDT
20 MUR49.88680 BDT
50 MUR124.71700 BDT
100 MUR249.43400 BDT
250 MUR623.58500 BDT
500 MUR1247.17000 BDT
1000 MUR2494.34000 BDT
2000 MUR4988.68000 BDT
5000 MUR12471.70000 BDT
10000 MUR24943.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.40091 MUR
5 BDT2.00454 MUR
10 BDT4.00907 MUR
20 BDT8.01814 MUR
50 BDT20.04535 MUR
100 BDT40.09070 MUR
250 BDT100.22675 MUR
500 BDT200.45350 MUR
1000 BDT400.90700 MUR
2000 BDT801.81400 MUR
5000 BDT2004.53500 MUR
10000 BDT4009.07000 MUR