Mauritian rupees to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MUR to BDT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Tk2.580 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
MUR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 MUR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60712.6182
Low2.53242.5324
Average2.57682.5849
Change-0.58%-0.01%
1 MUR to BDT stats

The performance of MUR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6071 and a 30 day low of 2.5324. This means the 30 day average was 2.5768. The change for MUR to BDT was -0.58.

The performance of MUR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6182 and a 90 day low of 2.5324. This means the 90 day average was 2.5849. The change for MUR to BDT was -0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.58008 BDT
5 MUR12.90040 BDT
10 MUR25.80080 BDT
20 MUR51.60160 BDT
50 MUR129.00400 BDT
100 MUR258.00800 BDT
250 MUR645.02000 BDT
500 MUR1,290.04000 BDT
1000 MUR2,580.08000 BDT
2000 MUR5,160.16000 BDT
5000 MUR12,900.40000 BDT
10000 MUR25,800.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.38759 MUR
5 BDT1.93793 MUR
10 BDT3.87585 MUR
20 BDT7.75170 MUR
50 BDT19.37925 MUR
100 BDT38.75850 MUR
250 BDT96.89625 MUR
500 BDT193.79250 MUR
1000 BDT387.58500 MUR
2000 BDT775.17000 MUR
5000 BDT1,937.92500 MUR
10000 BDT3,875.85000 MUR