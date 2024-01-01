5 Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

Convert BDT to MUR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨0.3879 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
BDT to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 BDT to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39490.3949
Low0.38360.3819
Average0.38800.3868
Change-0.30%0.18%
1 BDT to MUR stats

The performance of BDT to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3949 and a 30 day low of 0.3836. This means the 30 day average was 0.3880. The change for BDT to MUR was -0.30.

The performance of BDT to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3949 and a 90 day low of 0.3819. This means the 90 day average was 0.3868. The change for BDT to MUR was 0.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9441.53658.8680.79184.4031.3997.238
1 EUR1.05911.62762.350.83789.3961.4817.666
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3320.51554.9590.9114.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.38786 MUR
5 BDT1.93928 MUR
10 BDT3.87856 MUR
20 BDT7.75712 MUR
50 BDT19.39280 MUR
100 BDT38.78560 MUR
250 BDT96.96400 MUR
500 BDT193.92800 MUR
1000 BDT387.85600 MUR
2000 BDT775.71200 MUR
5000 BDT1,939.28000 MUR
10000 BDT3,878.56000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.57827 BDT
5 MUR12.89135 BDT
10 MUR25.78270 BDT
20 MUR51.56540 BDT
50 MUR128.91350 BDT
100 MUR257.82700 BDT
250 MUR644.56750 BDT
500 MUR1,289.13500 BDT
1000 MUR2,578.27000 BDT
2000 MUR5,156.54000 BDT
5000 MUR12,891.35000 BDT
10000 MUR25,782.70000 BDT