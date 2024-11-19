Bangladeshi taka to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.388 today, reflecting a -0.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -1.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.397 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.386 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.766% decrease in value.