5 Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

Convert BDT to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
2.00 mur

1.00000 BDT = 0.40045 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritian Rupee
1 BDT0.40045 MUR
5 BDT2.00227 MUR
10 BDT4.00454 MUR
20 BDT8.00908 MUR
50 BDT20.02270 MUR
100 BDT40.04540 MUR
250 BDT100.11350 MUR
500 BDT200.22700 MUR
1000 BDT400.45400 MUR
2000 BDT800.90800 MUR
5000 BDT2002.27000 MUR
10000 BDT4004.54000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MUR2.49717 BDT
5 MUR12.48585 BDT
10 MUR24.97170 BDT
20 MUR49.94340 BDT
50 MUR124.85850 BDT
100 MUR249.71700 BDT
250 MUR624.29250 BDT
500 MUR1248.58500 BDT
1000 MUR2497.17000 BDT
2000 MUR4994.34000 BDT
5000 MUR12485.85000 BDT
10000 MUR24971.70000 BDT