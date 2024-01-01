Mauritian rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MUR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
10,895.60 crc

1.000 MUR = 10.90 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.671.3471.33783.058
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8941.7241.711106.298
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4181.4731.46290.832
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3590.8910.88554.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR10.89560 CRC
5 MUR54.47800 CRC
10 MUR108.95600 CRC
20 MUR217.91200 CRC
50 MUR544.78000 CRC
100 MUR1,089.56000 CRC
250 MUR2,723.90000 CRC
500 MUR5,447.80000 CRC
1000 MUR10,895.60000 CRC
2000 MUR21,791.20000 CRC
5000 MUR54,478.00000 CRC
10000 MUR108,956.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.09178 MUR
5 CRC0.45890 MUR
10 CRC0.91780 MUR
20 CRC1.83560 MUR
50 CRC4.58901 MUR
100 CRC9.17802 MUR
250 CRC22.94505 MUR
500 CRC45.89010 MUR
1000 CRC91.78020 MUR
2000 CRC183.56040 MUR
5000 CRC458.90100 MUR
10000 CRC917.80200 MUR