Mauritian rupee to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Costa Rican colóns is currently 11.105 today, reflecting a -0.481% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.979% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 11.373 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 11.090 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.050% decrease in value.