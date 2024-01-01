Mauritian rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MUR to CRC at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₡10.98 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
MUR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 MUR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.201711.4110
Low10.789010.7890
Average11.046011.1763
Change-1.99%-3.72%
1 MUR to CRC stats

The performance of MUR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2017 and a 30 day low of 10.7890. This means the 30 day average was 11.0460. The change for MUR to CRC was -1.99.

The performance of MUR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4110 and a 90 day low of 10.7890. This means the 90 day average was 11.1763. The change for MUR to CRC was -3.72.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR10.97830 CRC
5 MUR54.89150 CRC
10 MUR109.78300 CRC
20 MUR219.56600 CRC
50 MUR548.91500 CRC
100 MUR1,097.83000 CRC
250 MUR2,744.57500 CRC
500 MUR5,489.15000 CRC
1000 MUR10,978.30000 CRC
2000 MUR21,956.60000 CRC
5000 MUR54,891.50000 CRC
10000 MUR109,783.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.09109 MUR
5 CRC0.45544 MUR
10 CRC0.91089 MUR
20 CRC1.82178 MUR
50 CRC4.55444 MUR
100 CRC9.10888 MUR
250 CRC22.77220 MUR
500 CRC45.54440 MUR
1000 CRC91.08880 MUR
2000 CRC182.17760 MUR
5000 CRC455.44400 MUR
10000 CRC910.88800 MUR