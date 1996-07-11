1 Mauritian rupee to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MUR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 mur
11.96 crc

1.00000 MUR = 11.96330 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.04787.12721.435021.660190.964418.8863
1GBP1.153411.20765100.4961.655211.914931.1123421.7842
1USD0.95510.828054183.2161.37061.585670.921218.0385
1INR0.01147750.009950660.012016910.01647040.01905480.011070.216767

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR11.96330 CRC
5 MUR59.81650 CRC
10 MUR119.63300 CRC
20 MUR239.26600 CRC
50 MUR598.16500 CRC
100 MUR1196.33000 CRC
250 MUR2990.82500 CRC
500 MUR5981.65000 CRC
1000 MUR11963.30000 CRC
2000 MUR23926.60000 CRC
5000 MUR59816.50000 CRC
10000 MUR119633.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.08359 MUR
5 CRC0.41795 MUR
10 CRC0.83589 MUR
20 CRC1.67179 MUR
50 CRC4.17947 MUR
100 CRC8.35893 MUR
250 CRC20.89733 MUR
500 CRC41.79465 MUR
1000 CRC83.58930 MUR
2000 CRC167.17860 MUR
5000 CRC417.94650 MUR
10000 CRC835.89300 MUR