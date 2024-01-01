5 Costa Rican colóns to Mauritian rupees

Convert CRC to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0.46 mur

1.00000 CRC = 0.09103 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 CRC0.09103 MUR
5 CRC0.45515 MUR
10 CRC0.91029 MUR
20 CRC1.82059 MUR
50 CRC4.55147 MUR
100 CRC9.10294 MUR
250 CRC22.75735 MUR
500 CRC45.51470 MUR
1000 CRC91.02940 MUR
2000 CRC182.05880 MUR
5000 CRC455.14700 MUR
10000 CRC910.29400 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 MUR10.98550 CRC
5 MUR54.92750 CRC
10 MUR109.85500 CRC
20 MUR219.71000 CRC
50 MUR549.27500 CRC
100 MUR1098.55000 CRC
250 MUR2746.37500 CRC
500 MUR5492.75000 CRC
1000 MUR10985.50000 CRC
2000 MUR21971.00000 CRC
5000 MUR54927.50000 CRC
10000 MUR109855.00000 CRC