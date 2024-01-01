Costa Rican colóns to Australian dollars today

Convert CRC to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
2.93 aud

₡1.000 CRC = A$0.002933 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0030
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00280.0029
Change3.63%-1.62%
1 CRC to AUD stats

The performance of CRC to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for CRC to AUD was 3.63.

The performance of CRC to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for CRC to AUD was -1.62.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Australian Dollar
1 CRC0.00293 AUD
5 CRC0.01467 AUD
10 CRC0.02933 AUD
20 CRC0.05866 AUD
50 CRC0.14666 AUD
100 CRC0.29332 AUD
250 CRC0.73329 AUD
500 CRC1.46658 AUD
1000 CRC2.93316 AUD
2000 CRC5.86632 AUD
5000 CRC14.66580 AUD
10000 CRC29.33160 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 AUD340.92900 CRC
5 AUD1,704.64500 CRC
10 AUD3,409.29000 CRC
20 AUD6,818.58000 CRC
50 AUD17,046.45000 CRC
100 AUD34,092.90000 CRC
250 AUD85,232.25000 CRC
500 AUD170,464.50000 CRC
1000 AUD340,929.00000 CRC
2000 AUD681,858.00000 CRC
5000 AUD1,704,645.00000 CRC
10000 AUD3,409,290.00000 CRC