Costa Rican colóns to US dollars today

Convert CRC to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1.91 usd

₡1.000 CRC = $0.001910 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0020
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0019
Change0.35%-3.04%
View full history

1 CRC to USD stats

The performance of CRC to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for CRC to USD was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for CRC to USD was -3.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / US Dollar
1 CRC0.00191 USD
5 CRC0.00955 USD
10 CRC0.01910 USD
20 CRC0.03820 USD
50 CRC0.09550 USD
100 CRC0.19099 USD
250 CRC0.47748 USD
500 CRC0.95497 USD
1000 CRC1.90993 USD
2000 CRC3.81986 USD
5000 CRC9.54965 USD
10000 CRC19.09930 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 USD523.58000 CRC
5 USD2,617.90000 CRC
10 USD5,235.80000 CRC
20 USD10,471.60000 CRC
50 USD26,179.00000 CRC
100 USD52,358.00000 CRC
250 USD130,895.00000 CRC
500 USD261,790.00000 CRC
1000 USD523,580.00000 CRC
2000 USD1,047,160.00000 CRC
5000 USD2,617,900.00000 CRC
10000 USD5,235,800.00000 CRC