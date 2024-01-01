Costa Rican colóns to British pounds sterling today

Convert CRC to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1.49 gbp

₡1.000 CRC = £0.001492 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change-0.04%-5.06%
1 CRC to GBP stats

The performance of CRC to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for CRC to GBP was -0.04.

The performance of CRC to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for CRC to GBP was -5.06.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / British Pound Sterling
1 CRC0.00149 GBP
5 CRC0.00746 GBP
10 CRC0.01492 GBP
20 CRC0.02983 GBP
50 CRC0.07458 GBP
100 CRC0.14915 GBP
250 CRC0.37289 GBP
500 CRC0.74578 GBP
1000 CRC1.49155 GBP
2000 CRC2.98310 GBP
5000 CRC7.45775 GBP
10000 CRC14.91550 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Costa Rican Colón
1 GBP670.44400 CRC
5 GBP3,352.22000 CRC
10 GBP6,704.44000 CRC
20 GBP13,408.88000 CRC
50 GBP33,522.20000 CRC
100 GBP67,044.40000 CRC
250 GBP167,611.00000 CRC
500 GBP335,222.00000 CRC
1000 GBP670,444.00000 CRC
2000 GBP1,340,888.00000 CRC
5000 GBP3,352,220.00000 CRC
10000 GBP6,704,440.00000 CRC