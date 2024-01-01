Mauritian rupees to Moldovan leus today

Convert MUR to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
373.06 mdl

₨1.000 MUR = L0.3731 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
MUR to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MDL
1 MUR to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38120.3830
Low0.37250.3607
Average0.37730.3751
Change-1.34%0.47%
1 MUR to MDL stats

The performance of MUR to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3812 and a 30 day low of 0.3725. This means the 30 day average was 0.3773. The change for MUR to MDL was -1.34.

The performance of MUR to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3830 and a 90 day low of 0.3607. This means the 90 day average was 0.3751. The change for MUR to MDL was 0.47.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 MUR0.37306 MDL
5 MUR1.86528 MDL
10 MUR3.73055 MDL
20 MUR7.46110 MDL
50 MUR18.65275 MDL
100 MUR37.30550 MDL
250 MUR93.26375 MDL
500 MUR186.52750 MDL
1000 MUR373.05500 MDL
2000 MUR746.11000 MDL
5000 MUR1,865.27500 MDL
10000 MUR3,730.55000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 MDL2.68057 MUR
5 MDL13.40285 MUR
10 MDL26.80570 MUR
20 MDL53.61140 MUR
50 MDL134.02850 MUR
100 MDL268.05700 MUR
250 MDL670.14250 MUR
500 MDL1,340.28500 MUR
1000 MDL2,680.57000 MUR
2000 MDL5,361.14000 MUR
5000 MDL13,402.85000 MUR
10000 MDL26,805.70000 MUR