100 Moldovan leus to Mauritian rupees

Convert MDL to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 mdl
247.89 mur

1.00000 MDL = 2.47894 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
How to convert Moldovan leus to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 MDL2.47894 MUR
5 MDL12.39470 MUR
10 MDL24.78940 MUR
20 MDL49.57880 MUR
50 MDL123.94700 MUR
100 MDL247.89400 MUR
250 MDL619.73500 MUR
500 MDL1239.47000 MUR
1000 MDL2478.94000 MUR
2000 MDL4957.88000 MUR
5000 MDL12394.70000 MUR
10000 MDL24789.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 MUR0.40340 MDL
5 MUR2.01699 MDL
10 MUR4.03398 MDL
20 MUR8.06796 MDL
50 MUR20.16990 MDL
100 MUR40.33980 MDL
250 MUR100.84950 MDL
500 MUR201.69900 MDL
1000 MUR403.39800 MDL
2000 MUR806.79600 MDL
5000 MUR2016.99000 MDL
10000 MUR4033.98000 MDL