Mauritian rupee to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Moldovan leus is currently 0.373 today, reflecting a 0.470% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.178% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.381 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.371 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.204% decrease in value.