Mauritian rupees to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert MUR to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
97,689 mga

₨1.000 MUR = Ar97.69 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MGA
1 MUR to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.140599.1405
Low97.141991.1422
Average98.482095.9389
Change0.56%3.56%
View full history

1 MUR to MGA stats

The performance of MUR to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.1405 and a 30 day low of 97.1419. This means the 30 day average was 98.4820. The change for MUR to MGA was 0.56.

The performance of MUR to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 99.1405 and a 90 day low of 91.1422. This means the 90 day average was 95.9389. The change for MUR to MGA was 3.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30883.952
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.032
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.688
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0680.910.87856.345

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 MUR97.68870 MGA
5 MUR488.44350 MGA
10 MUR976.88700 MGA
20 MUR1,953.77400 MGA
50 MUR4,884.43500 MGA
100 MUR9,768.87000 MGA
250 MUR24,422.17500 MGA
500 MUR48,844.35000 MGA
1000 MUR97,688.70000 MGA
2000 MUR195,377.40000 MGA
5000 MUR488,443.50000 MGA
10000 MUR976,887.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Mauritian Rupee
1 MGA0.01024 MUR
5 MGA0.05118 MUR
10 MGA0.10237 MUR
20 MGA0.20473 MUR
50 MGA0.51183 MUR
100 MGA1.02366 MUR
250 MGA2.55915 MUR
500 MGA5.11830 MUR
1000 MGA10.23660 MUR
2000 MGA20.47320 MUR
5000 MGA51.18300 MUR
10000 MGA102.36600 MUR