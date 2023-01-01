1 Malagasy ariary to Mauritian rupees

Convert MGA to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 mga
0.01 mur

1.00000 MGA = 0.00973 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.913551.36230.7932421.642581.3392518.82591.51745
1 EUR1.0946511.491240.86831.798051.4660120.60781.66108
1 CAD0.7340530.67058210.5822811.205740.9830813.81921.11389
1 GBP1.260651.151681.7173812.070711.6883323.73291.91297

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Mauritian Rupee
1 MGA0.00973 MUR
5 MGA0.04867 MUR
10 MGA0.09733 MUR
20 MGA0.19467 MUR
50 MGA0.48666 MUR
100 MGA0.97333 MUR
250 MGA2.43331 MUR
500 MGA4.86662 MUR
1000 MGA9.73325 MUR
2000 MGA19.46650 MUR
5000 MGA48.66625 MUR
10000 MGA97.33250 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 MUR102.74100 MGA
5 MUR513.70500 MGA
10 MUR1027.41000 MGA
20 MUR2054.82000 MGA
50 MUR5137.05000 MGA
100 MUR10274.10000 MGA
250 MUR25685.25000 MGA
500 MUR51370.50000 MGA
1000 MUR102741.00000 MGA
2000 MUR205482.00000 MGA
5000 MUR513705.00000 MGA
10000 MUR1027410.00000 MGA