Malagasy ariary to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.783% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.010 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.