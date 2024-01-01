Mauritian rupees to South Korean wons today
Convert MUR to KRW at the real exchange rate
MUR to KRW conversion chart
1 MUR = 28.76610 KRW
0
|1 MUR to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|29.6426
|29.7680
|Low
|28.6916
|28.0304
|Average
|29.0924
|29.1329
|Change
|-0.99%
|-0.46%
1 MUR to KRW stats
The performance of MUR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.6426 and a 30 day low of 28.6916. This means the 30 day average was 29.0924. The change for MUR to KRW was -0.99.
The performance of MUR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.7680 and a 90 day low of 28.0304. This means the 90 day average was 29.1329. The change for MUR to KRW was -0.46.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 MUR
|28.76610 KRW
|5 MUR
|143.83050 KRW
|10 MUR
|287.66100 KRW
|20 MUR
|575.32200 KRW
|50 MUR
|1,438.30500 KRW
|100 MUR
|2,876.61000 KRW
|250 MUR
|7,191.52500 KRW
|500 MUR
|14,383.05000 KRW
|1000 MUR
|28,766.10000 KRW
|2000 MUR
|57,532.20000 KRW
|5000 MUR
|143,830.50000 KRW
|10000 MUR
|287,661.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritian Rupee
|1 KRW
|0.03476 MUR
|5 KRW
|0.17382 MUR
|10 KRW
|0.34763 MUR
|20 KRW
|0.69526 MUR
|50 KRW
|1.73816 MUR
|100 KRW
|3.47631 MUR
|250 KRW
|8.69078 MUR
|500 KRW
|17.38155 MUR
|1000 KRW
|34.76310 MUR
|2000 KRW
|69.52620 MUR
|5000 KRW
|173.81550 MUR
|10000 KRW
|347.63100 MUR
|20000 KRW
|695.26200 MUR
|30000 KRW
|1,042.89300 MUR
|40000 KRW
|1,390.52400 MUR
|50000 KRW
|1,738.15500 MUR