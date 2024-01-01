Mauritian rupees to South Korean wons today

Convert MUR to KRW at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₩30.17 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 MUR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.199730.1997
Low29.559128.4963
Average29.951229.3221
Change0.86%5.16%
View full history

1 MUR to KRW stats

The performance of MUR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.1997 and a 30 day low of 29.5591. This means the 30 day average was 29.9512. The change for MUR to KRW was 0.86.

The performance of MUR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.1997 and a 90 day low of 28.4963. This means the 90 day average was 29.3221. The change for MUR to KRW was 5.16.

Track market ratesView MUR to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9211.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.075
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South Korean Won
1 MUR30.17330 KRW
5 MUR150.86650 KRW
10 MUR301.73300 KRW
20 MUR603.46600 KRW
50 MUR1,508.66500 KRW
100 MUR3,017.33000 KRW
250 MUR7,543.32500 KRW
500 MUR15,086.65000 KRW
1000 MUR30,173.30000 KRW
2000 MUR60,346.60000 KRW
5000 MUR150,866.50000 KRW
10000 MUR301,733.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritian Rupee
1 KRW0.03314 MUR
5 KRW0.16571 MUR
10 KRW0.33142 MUR
20 KRW0.66284 MUR
50 KRW1.65710 MUR
100 KRW3.31419 MUR
250 KRW8.28548 MUR
500 KRW16.57095 MUR
1000 KRW33.14190 MUR
2000 KRW66.28380 MUR
5000 KRW165.70950 MUR
10000 KRW331.41900 MUR
20000 KRW662.83800 MUR
30000 KRW994.25700 MUR
40000 KRW1,325.67600 MUR
50000 KRW1,657.09500 MUR