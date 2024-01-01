Mauritian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MUR to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
339,710 idr

1.000 MUR = 339.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.8211.4731.6520.96718.237
1 GBP1.1711.28106.291.7241.9331.13221.343
1 USD0.9150.781183.0591.3471.5110.88516.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MUR339.71000 IDR
5 MUR1,698.55000 IDR
10 MUR3,397.10000 IDR
20 MUR6,794.20000 IDR
50 MUR16,985.50000 IDR
100 MUR33,971.00000 IDR
250 MUR84,927.50000 IDR
500 MUR169,855.00000 IDR
1000 MUR339,710.00000 IDR
2000 MUR679,420.00000 IDR
5000 MUR1,698,550.00000 IDR
10000 MUR3,397,100.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritian Rupee
1 IDR0.00294 MUR
5 IDR0.01472 MUR
10 IDR0.02944 MUR
20 IDR0.05887 MUR
50 IDR0.14718 MUR
100 IDR0.29437 MUR
250 IDR0.73592 MUR
500 IDR1.47185 MUR
1000 IDR2.94369 MUR
2000 IDR5.88738 MUR
5000 IDR14.71845 MUR
10000 IDR29.43690 MUR