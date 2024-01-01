Mauritian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MUR to IDR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Rp344.2 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 MUR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High344.1550344.1550
Low335.5850328.9850
Average339.2486335.7318
Change1.85%2.51%
View full history

1 MUR to IDR stats

The performance of MUR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 344.1550 and a 30 day low of 335.5850. This means the 30 day average was 339.2486. The change for MUR to IDR was 1.85.

The performance of MUR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 344.1550 and a 90 day low of 328.9850. This means the 90 day average was 335.7318. The change for MUR to IDR was 2.51.

Track market ratesView MUR to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94222.9211.7681.699106.85
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.082
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8040.910.87555.029

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MUR344.15500 IDR
5 MUR1,720.77500 IDR
10 MUR3,441.55000 IDR
20 MUR6,883.10000 IDR
50 MUR17,207.75000 IDR
100 MUR34,415.50000 IDR
250 MUR86,038.75000 IDR
500 MUR172,077.50000 IDR
1000 MUR344,155.00000 IDR
2000 MUR688,310.00000 IDR
5000 MUR1,720,775.00000 IDR
10000 MUR3,441,550.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritian Rupee
1 IDR0.00291 MUR
5 IDR0.01453 MUR
10 IDR0.02906 MUR
20 IDR0.05811 MUR
50 IDR0.14528 MUR
100 IDR0.29057 MUR
250 IDR0.72642 MUR
500 IDR1.45283 MUR
1000 IDR2.90566 MUR
2000 IDR5.81132 MUR
5000 IDR14.52830 MUR
10000 IDR29.05660 MUR