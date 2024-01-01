Mauritian rupees to Japanese yen today

Convert MUR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
3,125 jpy

₨1.000 MUR = ¥3.125 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
MUR to JPY conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
High3.22463.4526
Low3.11513.1151
Average3.15263.2655
Change0.32%-5.02%
1 MUR to JPY stats

The performance of MUR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2246 and a 30 day low of 3.1151. This means the 30 day average was 3.1526. The change for MUR to JPY was 0.32.

The performance of MUR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4526 and a 90 day low of 3.1151. This means the 90 day average was 3.2655. The change for MUR to JPY was -5.02.

1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9791.3551.30883.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5651.7761.715110.037
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.851.4961.44592.688
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.345

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 MUR3.12497 JPY
5 MUR15.62485 JPY
10 MUR31.24970 JPY
20 MUR62.49940 JPY
50 MUR156.24850 JPY
100 MUR312.49700 JPY
250 MUR781.24250 JPY
500 MUR1,562.48500 JPY
1000 MUR3,124.97000 JPY
2000 MUR6,249.94000 JPY
5000 MUR15,624.85000 JPY
10000 MUR31,249.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritian Rupee
100 JPY32.00030 MUR
1000 JPY320.00300 MUR
1500 JPY480.00450 MUR
2000 JPY640.00600 MUR
3000 JPY960.00900 MUR
5000 JPY1,600.01500 MUR
5400 JPY1,728.01620 MUR
10000 JPY3,200.03000 MUR
15000 JPY4,800.04500 MUR
20000 JPY6,400.06000 MUR
25000 JPY8,000.07500 MUR
30000 JPY9,600.09000 MUR