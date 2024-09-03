Mauritian rupee to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Japanese yen is currently 3.125 today, reflecting a -0.983% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 3.161 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.115 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.