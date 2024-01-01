Mauritian rupees to Algerian dinars today

Convert MUR to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,912.07 dzd

1.000 MUR = 2.912 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR2.91207 DZD
5 MUR14.56035 DZD
10 MUR29.12070 DZD
20 MUR58.24140 DZD
50 MUR145.60350 DZD
100 MUR291.20700 DZD
250 MUR728.01750 DZD
500 MUR1,456.03500 DZD
1000 MUR2,912.07000 DZD
2000 MUR5,824.14000 DZD
5000 MUR14,560.35000 DZD
10000 MUR29,120.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.34340 MUR
5 DZD1.71700 MUR
10 DZD3.43399 MUR
20 DZD6.86798 MUR
50 DZD17.16995 MUR
100 DZD34.33990 MUR
250 DZD85.84975 MUR
500 DZD171.69950 MUR
1000 DZD343.39900 MUR
2000 DZD686.79800 MUR
5000 DZD1,716.99500 MUR
10000 DZD3,433.99000 MUR