5000 Algerian dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert DZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
1642.30 mur

1.00000 DZD = 0.32846 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
How to convert Algerian dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.32846 MUR
5 DZD1.64230 MUR
10 DZD3.28460 MUR
20 DZD6.56920 MUR
50 DZD16.42300 MUR
100 DZD32.84600 MUR
250 DZD82.11500 MUR
500 DZD164.23000 MUR
1000 DZD328.46000 MUR
2000 DZD656.92000 MUR
5000 DZD1642.30000 MUR
10000 DZD3284.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR3.04451 DZD
5 MUR15.22255 DZD
10 MUR30.44510 DZD
20 MUR60.89020 DZD
50 MUR152.22550 DZD
100 MUR304.45100 DZD
250 MUR761.12750 DZD
500 MUR1522.25500 DZD
1000 MUR3044.51000 DZD
2000 MUR6089.02000 DZD
5000 MUR15222.55000 DZD
10000 MUR30445.10000 DZD