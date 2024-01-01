Mauritian rupees to Algerian dinars today

Convert MUR to DZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = دج2.878 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DZD
1 MUR to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.90112.9106
Low2.82552.8255
Average2.87352.8778
Change-0.49%-0.88%
View full history

1 MUR to DZD stats

The performance of MUR to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9011 and a 30 day low of 2.8255. This means the 30 day average was 2.8735. The change for MUR to DZD was -0.49.

The performance of MUR to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9106 and a 90 day low of 2.8255. This means the 90 day average was 2.8778. The change for MUR to DZD was -0.88.

Track market ratesView MUR to DZD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.854
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.111.4741.41689.078
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.033

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR2.87788 DZD
5 MUR14.38940 DZD
10 MUR28.77880 DZD
20 MUR57.55760 DZD
50 MUR143.89400 DZD
100 MUR287.78800 DZD
250 MUR719.47000 DZD
500 MUR1,438.94000 DZD
1000 MUR2,877.88000 DZD
2000 MUR5,755.76000 DZD
5000 MUR14,389.40000 DZD
10000 MUR28,778.80000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.34748 MUR
5 DZD1.73739 MUR
10 DZD3.47478 MUR
20 DZD6.94956 MUR
50 DZD17.37390 MUR
100 DZD34.74780 MUR
250 DZD86.86950 MUR
500 DZD173.73900 MUR
1000 DZD347.47800 MUR
2000 DZD694.95600 MUR
5000 DZD1,737.39000 MUR
10000 DZD3,474.78000 MUR