2000 Mauritian rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert MUR to DZD at the real exchange rate

2000 mur
6196.36 dzd

1.00000 MUR = 3.09818 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0470587.13131.435141.66040.9645518.8885
1GBP1.1534711.20775100.5041.65541.915241.1125821.7874
1USD0.955050.827986183.2161.370651.585790.921218.0397
1INR0.01147690.009949840.012016910.0164710.01905630.011070.216782

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR3.09818 DZD
5 MUR15.49090 DZD
10 MUR30.98180 DZD
20 MUR61.96360 DZD
50 MUR154.90900 DZD
100 MUR309.81800 DZD
250 MUR774.54500 DZD
500 MUR1549.09000 DZD
1000 MUR3098.18000 DZD
2000 MUR6196.36000 DZD
5000 MUR15490.90000 DZD
10000 MUR30981.80000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.32277 MUR
5 DZD1.61385 MUR
10 DZD3.22770 MUR
20 DZD6.45540 MUR
50 DZD16.13850 MUR
100 DZD32.27700 MUR
250 DZD80.69250 MUR
500 DZD161.38500 MUR
1000 DZD322.77000 MUR
2000 DZD645.54000 MUR
5000 DZD1613.85000 MUR
10000 DZD3227.70000 MUR