1,000 mur
150.07 bob

1.000 MUR = 0.1501 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8411.4731.6520.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2991.7241.9331.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0621.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MUR0.15007 BOB
5 MUR0.75035 BOB
10 MUR1.50070 BOB
20 MUR3.00140 BOB
50 MUR7.50350 BOB
100 MUR15.00700 BOB
250 MUR37.51750 BOB
500 MUR75.03500 BOB
1000 MUR150.07000 BOB
2000 MUR300.14000 BOB
5000 MUR750.35000 BOB
10000 MUR1,500.70000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Mauritian Rupee
1 BOB6.66357 MUR
5 BOB33.31785 MUR
10 BOB66.63570 MUR
20 BOB133.27140 MUR
50 BOB333.17850 MUR
100 BOB666.35700 MUR
250 BOB1,665.89250 MUR
500 BOB3,331.78500 MUR
1000 BOB6,663.57000 MUR
2000 BOB13,327.14000 MUR
5000 BOB33,317.85000 MUR
10000 BOB66,635.70000 MUR