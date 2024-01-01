Mauritian rupees to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert MUR to BOB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Bs0.1491 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BOB
1 MUR to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15100.1517
Low0.14670.1467
Average0.14910.1496
Change-0.64%-0.38%
1 MUR to BOB stats

The performance of MUR to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1510 and a 30 day low of 0.1467. This means the 30 day average was 0.1491. The change for MUR to BOB was -0.64.

The performance of MUR to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1517 and a 90 day low of 0.1467. This means the 90 day average was 0.1496. The change for MUR to BOB was -0.38.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MUR0.14914 BOB
5 MUR0.74568 BOB
10 MUR1.49135 BOB
20 MUR2.98270 BOB
50 MUR7.45675 BOB
100 MUR14.91350 BOB
250 MUR37.28375 BOB
500 MUR74.56750 BOB
1000 MUR149.13500 BOB
2000 MUR298.27000 BOB
5000 MUR745.67500 BOB
10000 MUR1,491.35000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Mauritian Rupee
1 BOB6.70533 MUR
5 BOB33.52665 MUR
10 BOB67.05330 MUR
20 BOB134.10660 MUR
50 BOB335.26650 MUR
100 BOB670.53300 MUR
250 BOB1,676.33250 MUR
500 BOB3,352.66500 MUR
1000 BOB6,705.33000 MUR
2000 BOB13,410.66000 MUR
5000 BOB33,526.65000 MUR
10000 BOB67,053.30000 MUR