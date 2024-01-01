Mauritian rupees to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert MUR to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
165,316 pyg

₨1.000 MUR = ₲165.3 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 MUR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High165.4780165.4780
Low162.1600153.3030
Average164.0094160.8389
Change1.95%4.09%
View full history

1 MUR to PYG stats

The performance of MUR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 165.4780 and a 30 day low of 162.1600. This means the 30 day average was 164.0094. The change for MUR to PYG was 1.95.

The performance of MUR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 165.4780 and a 90 day low of 153.3030. This means the 90 day average was 160.8389. The change for MUR to PYG was 4.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30983.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.028
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8521.4961.44592.684
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.9090.87856.336

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Paraguayan Guarani
1 MUR165.31600 PYG
5 MUR826.58000 PYG
10 MUR1,653.16000 PYG
20 MUR3,306.32000 PYG
50 MUR8,265.80000 PYG
100 MUR16,531.60000 PYG
250 MUR41,329.00000 PYG
500 MUR82,658.00000 PYG
1000 MUR165,316.00000 PYG
2000 MUR330,632.00000 PYG
5000 MUR826,580.00000 PYG
10000 MUR1,653,160.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Mauritian Rupee
1 PYG0.00605 MUR
5 PYG0.03024 MUR
10 PYG0.06049 MUR
20 PYG0.12098 MUR
50 PYG0.30245 MUR
100 PYG0.60490 MUR
250 PYG1.51225 MUR
500 PYG3.02450 MUR
1000 PYG6.04900 MUR
2000 PYG12.09800 MUR
5000 PYG30.24500 MUR
10000 PYG60.49000 MUR